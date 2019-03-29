Fighting Falsehoods

We can all play a role in spreading falsehoods, whether it's office gossip, sharing stuff on social media that turns out to be fake, or just being passive, uncritical consumers of information coming at us. But for people directly affected by them, the effects can be profound. This week, Piya asks: When a falsehood catches fire, how do you get ahead of it?

Here are the stories from this week's episode...

Ex-cop cleared in '92 Satanic cult scandal says some still think he's guilty

In the 1980s and 90s, a so-called "Satanic panic" spread through North America. Allegations of child abuse and gruesome rituals in the name of Satan set off a wave of criminal investigations and prosecutions, even though the evidence was often highly questionable or even non-existent. Retired Saskatoon police officer John Popowich speaks with Piya about being falsely accused of heinous crimes when the panic hit Martensville, Saskatchewan, and how some people still believe he's guilty decades later.

Father threatens to sue Google after online conspiracy theorists allege his daughter's death was fake