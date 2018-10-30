Layla: Healing from rape

"See your legs carrying you very far away." - Hillary

A chance encounter at the pool has triggered Layla to remember a sexual assault. In this session, she begins to heal.

Listen for:

Our brain protects us sometimes by dissociating from traumatic experiences. Layla's body has alerted her that it's time to deal with something painful from the past.

Hillary works with Layla to tell a different story about escaping the rape. Layla says: "I got away."

Hillary and Layla use a grounding exercise to help Layla feel like she's back in the present moment and can leave the intense therapy session safely. Name five things you see, four things that you're touching, three things you're hearing, two things you smell, and one thing you taste.



*IF YOU NEED SUPPORT: Look for your local rape support groups, crisis lines, and centres.