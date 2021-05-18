Julia: Hiding away the hard parts

Julia, a mother to a young child, is working hard to raise her son with some of the emotional support she didn't get growing up. As someone who has struggled with addiction and bipolar, Julia carefully hides away parts of herself. Dr. Hillary helps her embrace the complexity of her story.

