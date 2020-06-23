Andrew - Unlocking memories of childhood sexual abuse

"I didn't feel like a victim at the time." - Andrew



As a teenager, Andrew was sexually abused by someone he trusted. Even though the perpetrator was an adult, and to an outsider it would be a clear case of child sexual abuse, the experience felt more complex to him at the time.



