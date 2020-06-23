Andrew - Unlocking memories of childhood sexual abuse
As a teenager, Andrew was sexually abused by someone he trusted. Even though the perpetrator was an adult, and to an outsider it would be a clear case of child sexual abuse, the experience felt more complex to him at the time.
"I didn't feel like a victim at the time." - Andrew
Listen for:
- Why Andrew wants the outside part of him, which he presents to the world, to be better connected to the inside part of him that still needs healing.
- How Hillary encourages Andrew to honour the part of him that has protected him by keeping his memories of the abuse hidden.
- How our memories in traumatic times sometimes get "encoded" differently than memories in safe times, and how Hillary works with Andrew to heal it.
