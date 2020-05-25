Andrew: Opening up during lockdown

"This social isolation was reminding them psychologically of times in their past when they felt totally alone." - Hillary

Andrew has been working on connecting with others. Although he is making great strides, Andrew is finding it hard to connect with his wife. As the corona virus forces him to close his restaurant and isolate at home with his family, Andrew must get vulnerable and ask for what he's been longing for — intimacy.

Listen for:

How COVID-19 stress exacerbates the struggles Andrew already faced.​​​​​

The vulnerability and trust between Andrew and Hillary, that they have worked hard together to build.

How it takes both sides in a long-term relationship to make a change for the better