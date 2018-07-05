'My heart is warm': Brothers separated by war reunite after 26 years

The last time Marcus Askar saw his brother Ismail was 26 years ago.

That's when Marcus fled Somalia, eventually settling in Winnipeg. The two brothers kept in touch but hadn't seen each other in person — until now. A few months ago, Marcus had a tearful reunion with Ismail at the Winnipeg airport.

Years ago, Marcus made it his personal mission to bring over 150 family members from Somalia in time to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

Over time, he made it happen. Ismail was the 150th family member to arrive.

The Askar family reached 150 members in Canada on Nov. 8, 2017. (Justin Fraser/ CBC)

Marcus told Now or Never he couldn't even remember his younger brother's face because Ismail was only two when he left.

"You never see [each other] physically, even though we talked on the phone," said Marcus.

"Face to face, the first time — it was his eyes. They were just like my Mom's."

Both agreed that they bonded very quickly.

"In that crying, you connect," said Marcus. "When you hug each other... you can feel your soul, your body."

After much hugging and crying, they left the airport and joined their extended family to eat and celebrate together.

Two weeks after reuniting, the brothers have a lot to talk about.

"Sometimes we tease each other," admitted Marcus. "I tease him about his voice, because he has a bigger voice than I have."

"Also I tease him because he is taller than me," said Marcus. "You shouldn't be taller than me. I'm your older brother."

Ismail, on the other hand, teases his older brother, saying: "you look younger than me."

The hardest part for Marcus has been getting used to the fact that Ismail is a grown man now, not a little boy.

"Sometimes maybe my tone was not the right tone," explained Marcus.

Marcus has wasted no time in touring Ismail all over his new home of Winnipeg.

"Ismail said to me 'I feel cold on my skin but my heart is warm'," said Marcus. "That makes me happy too."