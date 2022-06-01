This First Person article is the experience of Abi Oyewole who lives in Calgary. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

In 2018, shortly after surgery, I used a walking stick to help maintain my balance. On my way to a doctor's appointment, I noticed people staring at me. Some even stopped me and asked why I was using a walking stick. I didn't like standing out in that way. It made me feel broken — like I did something to deserve the physical and mental battles I was going through.

So I stopped using my walking stick. Instead, I painfully and slowly walked around. I'd internalized the judgments from strangers. And what's worse is my doctor made me doubt myself because he said I was too young to need a walking stick.

After years battling with health professionals, I was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes pain all over the body, later in 2018. I also have chronic fatigue syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, hypertension, sleep apnea, chronic migraines, chronic rhinitis, sickle cell anemia trait, scoliosis, arthritis in my feet and knees, costochondritis, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and ADHD. And these are just my diagnosed conditions. I still have some unknown health issues so there's a chance more could be added to this list.

Disability is not always visible

Most of these health issues aren't visible so people can't just look at me and determine that I have them. When I'm struggling, there's no outward sign of it which makes it hard for me to get accommodations. But I want people to understand that when I need extra time to respond to a message, I'm not making excuses or faking it.

After my fibromyalgia diagnosis, I decided to apply for government-funded disability benefits. The same family doctor who ridiculed my walking stick was hesitant to support my decision. He told me I didn't have the appropriate "look" of a disabled person with a broken leg or arm. I understood that for him, a disability is always visible.

I felt a deep despair after our conversation, which didn't help my depression. I felt gaslit and the pressure to pretend to be alright because my disabilities aren't visible. I internalized my doctor's words and started thinking maybe he was right. Maybe I'm not as disabled as I think.

Abi Oyewole’s used to pretend to be non-disabled even though she couldn’t travel as far or for as long without mobility aids. (Submitted by Abi Oyewole)

When my occupational therapist gave me a rollator, I barely used it. I didn't want to be judged by strangers and have people assume that I was simply seeking attention. In the past, doctors have blamed mobility issues on my weight. So I was self-conscious after years of being fat shamed. I didn't want people to think that I was simply using the rollator because I was fat.

One time, I was using my rollator in public, and a white man who was limping yelled at me. He said to me, "People like you get wheelchairs so easily." I suspect he meant Black people. I felt scared and unsafe.

So I kept pretending I didn't need my mobility aids even though it caused me extreme pain and fatigue. It also limited how far I could go or how long I could be out for, and I would instead take the transit or drive to places even if it was technically walking distance. In that moment, I thought it was better to fake being non-disabled than being accused of pretending to have my disabilities for money, support and attention.

'I realized that I didn't have to always hide my disabilities'

After hearing other disabled people's struggles and experiences on "#DisabilityTwitter" — the online community tweeting about disabilities — I learned about ableism, our society's discimination against individuals with disabilities, and how it affected my life.

I realized that I didn't have to always hide my disabilities and that those who made me feel bad for talking about my disabilities were wrong. So I decided to no longer fake being well or fake being non-disabled. I realized I was prioritizing other's comforts over mine. I was prioritizing other's feelings and prejudices over protecting my own health. And I realized that I deserve better, I deserve to be myself however that might look like and that I shouldn't have to allow fear to control my life.

It feels so liberating to be more open about my disabilities. I still get nervous sometimes but at the same time, I have nothing to hide.

Abi Oyewole is a disabled creator who loves anime, cats, sci-fi shows, cosplay, art and cute things.

