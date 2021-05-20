Skip to Main Content
Now Or Never·Video

What window cleaners see while dangling from a skyscraper

Noah Nava has been window cleaning in Edmonton for less than a month, but already he's hanging hundreds of metres in the air.

‘It takes a certain person to jump on the ropes and go over the edge,' says Noah Nava

Ariel Fournier ·
Noah Nava started working with Aurora Industries as a rope access window cleaner this season, and already he's hanging hundreds of feet in the air off Edmonton's highrises. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Noah Nava started his job as a rope access window cleaner in Edmonton this season. 

Three weeks into the job, he's getting used to the feeling of climbing onto the roof of a 100-metre highrise building, then leaning back and resting the full weight of his body on a rope that's one centimetre thick. 

"When you go over the edge you have to have a little bit of a slack in your line to clear [the roof].... You definitely get a bit of adrenaline," he said.

"It takes a certain person to jump on the ropes and go over the edge."

Window Cleaning

CBC News Edmonton

1 day ago
1:43
Noah Nava, a window cleaner with Aurora Industries is working with his team, on the Enbridge Center tower. 1:43

For the tallest buildings in Canadian cities, these window cleaners have to secure themselves into anchors on the roof of the highrise and lower themselves down, supported only by ropes and a harness. They use suction cups to stabilize their movements on the way down.

It's not a job for those afraid of heights. 

Two people in Nava's 10-person training course dropped out because they froze and had to be rescued after their first attempt on the ropes. 

But for Nava, nothing could be better than seeing the city from his vantage point, while swinging hundreds of metres in the air. 

Soon Nava will be scaling Edmonton's Stantec Tower for the first time. At 250 metres, it's the tallest building in western Canada.

"It's kind of like rock climbing ... except on your local mountains — your city mountains," he said.

Video by David Bajer. Written and produced by Ariel Fournier.

