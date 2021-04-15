Transplants and toys: Epic action figure collection gives this man strength to face his health struggles

When Matt McLean was told he'd need a lung transplant, his doctors had some advice: find a hobby.

Facing a long recovery and months at a time in hospital, he knew immediately what he wanted to do: assemble an epic toy collection.

"I already liked the toys, so I figured it was a way to make people accept that I liked the toys," laughed McLean, who lives in Brandon, Man.

While he was in the hospital, his father would scour Winnipeg comic shops. Friends would mail him action figures. And eBay was only a click away.

At the time of his lung transplant he was 17 years old, and had a soft spot for television shows and movies from the 1990s. From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to The Simpsons to Power Rangers, his nostalgic collection started to grow.

"I was a tough time," said McLean, "I felt the toys really helped because it took away the reality of what was going on. I'd just sit on my bed and look at everything."

McLean's collection began when a friend, David Simpson, gave him his first Simpsons figure. (Submitted by Matt McLean)

A happier time

Born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that affects the lungs and other organs in the body, McLean's health has come and gone throughout the years. Despite this, he has particularly fond memories of childhood.

"I was sick a lot, so my parents always wanted to make my life fun," he said. "I think they bought me [toys] to try to make me happy."

McLean's love of toys from the 1990s started early. (Submitted by Matt McLean)

McLean treasures the collectibles from the '90s — the era of his childhood — the most.

The walls and shelves of his basement are covered with hundreds of action figures and toys. In one corner, the Ninja Turtles stand on a rooftop with their ninja master Splinter, while below Wolverine and Cyclops of the X-Men face off in battle.

Now 34, McLean's passion for his hobby shows no signs of slowing down.

"People grew out of toys, and I still want to play with toys. It brings me joy and something to look forward to."

Surrounded by heroes

Today, finding joy with his toy collection is more important than ever. McLean's kidneys are failing, he's on dialysis, and he badly needs a kidney donor.

"It's a depressing life, but I do have moments of happiness — and I will say the toys bring me a lot of happiness," he said.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are Matt's most prized toys. He's got over 35 different sets. (Submitted by Matt McLean)

Due to his compromised health and the risk of contracting COVID-19, he's spending more time than ever before at home surrounded by his toy collection. Nearly every day, he receives new toys in the mail and posts about them on his Instagram account.

People grew out of toys, and I still want to play with toys. It brings me joy. - Matt McLean

And he does more than just look at them sealed in their packages. When McLean needs a boost, he'll pull out a few figurines and play just like when he was a kid.

"I probably play with my toys every day," laughed McLean, "and then I can hear my girlfriend Chelsea laughing at me because she can hear me [making fighting noises]."

Today, as he waits to find a kidney, McLean says being surrounded by superhero toys gives him strength.

"If you look at someone like Captain America, he was a runt — and then he got the super soldier syndrome. To be perfectly healthy and have all that strength? That would be awesome."