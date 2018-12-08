The resilience of North Preston, Nova Scotia
Now or Never visits Canada's largest and oldest indigenous black community, meeting people whose histories run deep and whose passion for fighting for their future cannot be shaken.
Now or Never brings you to North Preston, Nova Scotia. It's Canada's largest and oldest black community — a place where history runs deep, and where people are fighting passionately for their future.
A man opens up about his criminal past, and how the thought of losing his family — and the future of his town — changed his life.
A woman opens her heart, and her home, by turning her basement into an unofficial drop-in hub for youth in North Preston.
A group of elders work hard to keep the long tradition of making and selling Christmas wreaths alive.
And more stories from this small but mighty community that is fighting to define itself.
