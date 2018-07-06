The Now or Never teen takeover

For better and for worse, teenagers today are growing up with the world at their fingertips.

They're able to connect with their friends — and their bullies — 24/7 on social media. And they are more vocal and politically active than ever before. Earlier this year, thousands of students across North America staged walk-outs in protest of gun violence.

All this while still dealing with the pressures of figuring out who you are, who you want to be, and what is important to you.

From the pressure of being the best 13-year-old basketball player in the country, to the stress of keeping a secret that you know your family won't accept, hear from teens all across Canada who are ready to speak out about their experiences.

Enjoy this updated version of an episode that first aired in March, 2018