She was a Filipina soap opera star. 10 years later, she's acting again

As a seven-year-old soap opera star, Yshi Jacinto was beamed into millions of homes across the Philippines. But despite her experience as a child actor, Yshi—now 17—is still full of nervous, pre-show energy.

Tonight, she'll appear on stage for her first-ever leading role. Yshi is playing Belle in her high school's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

"My whole family is coming, and I don't want to let them down," said Yshi, who is in Grade 12 at Winnipeg's Maples Collegiate.

But there's another reason Yshi is feeling nervous. When her family left the Philippines, she left her childhood career behind.

Yshi Jacinto touches up her makeup on the opening night of her high school's performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. (Lyza Sale / CBC)

Leaving home

Before moving to Canada, Yshi appeared on multiple programs, including May Bukas Pa — a wildly-popular soap opera with legions of fans.

But even with their daughter's success, Yshi's parents decided it was in their family's best interest to leave the Philippines. So, just as her star was taking off, the young actress found herself moving around the world to Winnipeg.

Yshi Jacinto appears in an episode of May Bukas Pa, a popular Filipino soap opera. (Submitted by Myra Jacinto)

"I was really happy being an actress there," said Yshi. "I have my moments where I wonder, what would have happened if I had stayed there?"

While she's confident it was the right choice, Yshi's mother Myra Jacinto still wonders about what the future would have held if they had stayed in the Philippines.

"At an early age, she was able to understand we needed to leave," said Myra, holding back tears. "But we were worried that she'll question us, 'Why did we leave? Why did you take that away from me?'"

For their first few years in Canada, Myra didn't even allow her daughter to watch Filipino television. She was worried that Yshi would see her former colleagues and be sad about the world she left behind.

Taking centre stage

Now, Yshi has found her way back into the spotlight. It was on her 17th birthday that she got the news she won the part of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, a role that has fuelled her passion for acting.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Yshi, "because I wouldn't have discovered musical theatre."

Myra Jacinto applauds her daughter Yshi at the opening night of her performance in the Beauty and the Beast. (Lyza Sale / CBC)

Seeing her daughter on stage is a full-circle moment, said Myra.

"I felt like we had taken [acting] away from her, and she found her way back to it. Look at her. She's found her own way. She's Belle today!"