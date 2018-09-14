She disappeared on a family camping trip. 52 years later, her sister is still looking

Bernard Prévost died never knowing what happened to his little girl during a family camping trip.

A young Diane Prévost, not long before she disappeared. (Submitted by Lise Nastuk) "He just kept saying, 'I haven't found her. I still have unfinished business. I'm not ready to go yet,'" said Lise Nastuk, one of his other daughters, who was at his bedside when he died three years ago.

"So I promised him that I would keep looking."

Diane Prévost was just two years old when she disappeared from Grundy Lake Provincial Park, about an hour southeast of Sudbury, Ont., on Sept. 17, 1966.

Prévost was with her dad as he fished on the beach at Grundy Lake. Afraid of the water, she wanted to return to their campsite for an afternoon nap with her grandparents. The fishing line had become tangled, so her dad told her to wait as he turned towards the water, fixed the line and reeled it in.

But when he turned away from the water to look at the beach, she was gone. He would never see her again.

Explore the beach near where Diane disappeared:

The search began quickly: the police came to the campground and dogs were able to follow her scent — until it stopped. Investigators believe somebody may have put Diane in a car and driven away.

Now, Nastuk is fighting harder than ever to bring her home.

Lise, left, and Diane, right, when they were young girls. (Submitted by Lise Nastuk)

A half-century of searching

Over the years, Nastuk has never stopped the desperate search for her sister. She's fought to keep the case open with the Ontario Provincial Police, she's commissioned artist's renderings of what Diane might look like as an adult, and she's even visited a psychic. There's still no trace of her sister.

Of the adult family members who were at the campground that day, only Diane and Lise's mother, Claire Prévost, is still alive today.

Glimmers of hope appear every year or two, when people reach out claiming to be Diane.

"As soon as somebody would come forward, we would get our hopes up. I would tell my mom, my dad, my siblings. We would get together and say 'Maybe it's her!' But then, every time it was no, no, no. It wasn't Diane," said Nastuk.

Claire and Bernard Prévost celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Bernard searched for Diane until he died. (Submitted by Lise Nastuk)

To protect her mother and siblings from having their hopes dashed, Nastuk now tells people to get their DNA tested by the police before contacting the family.

'I just want her to have peace'

Nastuk has been searching for Diane her entire adult life, and has been worn down by the years of disappointment and unanswered questions. But she remains dedicated to finding her sister.

Claire Prévost, centre, stands with her children. From left to right, Claude Prévost, Lise Nastuk, Joanne Remillard and Richard Prévost. (Submitted by Lise Nastuk)

She is kept going by one simple desire: to be able to give her mother peace.

"She's always searching. Her mind cannot rest," said Nastuk. "I want to do this for her. That's what keeps me going, to be able to say one day: 'Mom, I want you to meet your daughter. I want you to meet Diane'."

Do you know what happened to Diane Prévost? If you have information about her and her disappearance from Grundy Lake Provincial Park on Sept. 17, 1966, get in touch with the Ontario Provincial Police and reference Case Number RM08107301.