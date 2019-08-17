Searching for a good night's sleep

Almost 50 per cent of Canadians say they have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, and nearly a third of us just aren't getting enough each night.

When you don't sleep, it affects more than just the people who have to deal with you the next day: it can affect your health, your state of mind, and your ability to do your job.

So on this Now or Never, snuggle up beside people who are trying their best to get some much-needed shut-eye.

A residential school survivor, awoken by nightmares of her past, finds warm comfort in her cats.

How a former addict, 60 days sober from meth, is finally getting a safe night's sleep.

Plus, tired university students share their sneaky "sleep hacks" and a young couple deals with a case of pregnancy-induced snoring.

This episode originally aired in November, 2018.