Searching for a good night's sleep
Nearly half of Canadians say they have trouble falling asleep, and almost a third of us aren't getting enough
Almost 50 per cent of Canadians say they have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, and nearly a third of us just aren't getting enough each night.
When you don't sleep, it affects more than just the people who have to deal with you the next day: it can affect your health, your state of mind, and your ability to do your job.
So on this Now or Never, snuggle up beside people who are trying their best to get some much-needed shut-eye.
A residential school survivor, awoken by nightmares of her past, finds warm comfort in her cats.
How a former addict, 60 days sober from meth, is finally getting a safe night's sleep.
Plus, tired university students share their sneaky "sleep hacks" and a young couple deals with a case of pregnancy-induced snoring.
This episode originally aired in November, 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.