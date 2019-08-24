Skip to Main Content
How messages from the past can change the present
How messages from the past can change the present

Whether it's an unearthed letter from an ancestor, a cassette tape message from a high school buddy, or meaningful note you can't bear to part with — old messages can truly transport us back in time and change the way we view the present.

Old messages can transform the way we view the future and behave today

One of the many cassettes the two friends sent back and forth, complete with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Ghostbuster stickers (Trevor Dineen/CBC)
Whether it's an unearthed letter from an ancestor, a cassette tape message from a high school buddy, or a meaningful note you can't bear to part with — old messages can truly transport us back in time.

But they can also change the way we view the future and behave in the present.

On this Now or Never, meet people who are being motivated by meaningful messages from the past:

Originally aired in April, 2019

