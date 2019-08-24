How messages from the past can change the present
Whether it's an unearthed letter from an ancestor, a cassette tape message from a high school buddy, or meaningful note you can't bear to part with — old messages can truly transport us back in time and change the way we view the present.
Old messages can transform the way we view the future and behave today
But they can also change the way we view the future and behave in the present.
On this Now or Never, meet people who are being motivated by meaningful messages from the past:
- A daughter who still carries her mother's suicide note in her wallet, 30 years later.
- Two friends whose bond is built on the cassette tapes they've mailed back and forth for decades.
- Former strangers brought together by a mysterious letter from the First World War.
- A grandmother who has dedicated her life to sharing Anishinaabemowin with her grandson — and the world.
- And Now or Never host Ify Chiwetelu reads a heartfelt and hilarious email she sent to her future self.
Originally aired in April, 2019