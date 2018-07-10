Get a pep talk from Now or Never live!

Skip to Main Content
Do you have a challenge that you don't feel quite up to facing? Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu, along with some very special guests — and team of literal cheerleaders — are here to pep you up.
The hosts of Now or Never are nervous for their live show. Adrienne Arsenault and David Common to the rescue! 2:23
Do you have a challenge that you don't feel quite up to facing? On this live episode of Now or Never, get the pep talk you need.

Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu, along with some very special guests — and team of literal cheerleaders — are here to pep you up. From an aspiring comedian who needs a confidence boost to a lifelong teacher on the cusp of retirement, listen along as people get some help tackling their own Now or Never moments.

But is there anyone that can give Trevor and Ify a pep talk before their live show? Adrienne Arsenault and David Common to the rescue.

Enjoy this updated version of an episode that first aired in December, 2017

