Gender identity: Challenge, change and celebration
Now, more than ever, people are having conversations about gender. And there is a lot to figure out: what society says you can and can't wear; which bathrooms you can use; and just how far you need to go to feel right in your own body.
For many people, those questions don't require much thought. But for the guests on this episode, they're in the middle of challenging their gender identity right now — from a non-binary comedian figuring out how to talk about identity on stage, to a trans teenager's gender reveal party and a class of students studying to become drag queens.
This encore episode of Now or Never originally aired in June, 2018
