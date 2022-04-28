From first kisses to family secrets: How pieces of the past can shape your future

Research shows that when big events happen, and there's uncertainty about the future, people find a lot of comfort in thinking back to better times.

But it's not just warm and fuzzy feelings that come up when you dig into the past — there are also difficult memories and hard lessons back there, too.

On Now or Never this week, meet people who are using pieces of the past to help them move forward in the present.

When Dr. Arjun V.K. Sharma conducted hospice interviews with patients at the end of life, he helped provide loved ones with a tangible relic of their memory. Now, he's decided to record his last surviving grandparents, Mani and Raji.

Forget about text messages and sliding into someone's DMs. Christine Estima is learning about love the old fashioned way: by collecting vintage love letters sent during past wars and using them to believe in a romantic future.

When the Arsenault siblings came together in their childhood home to grieve the loss of their parents, they knew it would be emotional. What they didn't know was that by cleaning out their family home, they'd be uncovering pieces of themselves as well.

At the age of 42, Julia Zarankin wanted to challenge what her body could do — so she decided to try her hand at ballet. She hasn't danced since she was a kid, but hopes the same things that made her run from the studio as a 10-year-old girl will now bring her joy as an adult.

We're not normally ones to kiss and tell, but this week we're making an exception! Ify and Trevor ask people to reminisce about their first kiss, and the lessons they learned from locking lips.

Decades after attending summer camp together in Taiwan, a cancer diagnosis brings Pearl Chou and her friends back together again.