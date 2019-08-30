Skip to Main Content
Beyond the shelves: Discovering the magic in public libraries
Now Or Never

Beyond the shelves: Discovering the magic in public libraries

There is so much more to a library than just the reading material it holds. Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu bring you into the brand new Calgary Central Library to discover all of the Now or Never moments happening inside.

Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu bring you Now or Never moments from the Calgary Central Library

CBC Radio ·
Julia Khaled, Boban Stojanović, Kat and Sofia all have good reason to love the library. (CBC / Andrew Friesen)
There is so much more to a library than just the reading material inside.

Whether in a small town or a big city, libraries can be a place to build community, connect to resources, or spend time when you have nowhere else to go.

From people polishing up their resumes to children discovering the magic of storytelling, you never know who you're going to find at the library — and what they're there to check out.

This weekhosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu bring you into the brand new Calgary Central Library to discover all of the Now or Never moments happening inside.

Originally aired in April, 2019

