Beyond the shelves: Discovering the magic in public libraries
There is so much more to a library than just the reading material it holds. Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu bring you into the brand new Calgary Central Library to discover all of the Now or Never moments happening inside.
Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu
There is so much more to a library than just the reading material inside.
Whether in a small town or a big city, libraries can be a place to build community, connect to resources, or spend time when you have nowhere else to go.
From people polishing up their resumes to children discovering the magic of storytelling, you never know who you're going to find at the library — and what they're there to check out.
Looking for your next great read? Here are what people at the Calgary Central Library suggest:
- Nellie Befus, the library's oldest volunteer, suggests books by Nicholas Sparks
- Mirna and Julia Khaled would love if you'd read their picture book, Julia and Bella
- Boban Stojanović, an LGBT refugee from Serbia, is inspired by artist Marina Abramović's memoir
- Teenagers in the library's 'teen section' are big fans of fantasy novels like Shadowhunter Chronicles, The Immortal Rules, Call of Cthulhu and Guardians of the Taiga
- Newcomers accessing the library's settlement services recommend The Death and Life of Great American Cities and Letters to Philip
Originally aired in April, 2019
