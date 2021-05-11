Māori & Pacific Soul: Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

There's nothing like that feeling of being lost in a sea of people, swaying to sounds in the dark and singing along with thousands of strangers to the music of your favourite band. It generates an electric energy that you can only get from going to see live shows and concerts. It's something that music lovers, both artists and fans alike, have sorely missed during this global pandemic.



Just a couple of weeks ago, for the first time ever, live music thundered across Auckland, New Zealand's Eden Park stadium. 50,000 people came out for a sold out show to see artists such as Maimoa, Jess B, Troy Kingi, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Drax Project and Six60. It was the largest concert in the world since the start of the pandemic. Just imagine the rush of feeling that again!



And so, this episode — in honour of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — is bringing you some of that good energy and celebrating music from a part of the world that's the first to bring live music back in a big way. It's the soulful sounds of Pasifika and Māori music from Aotearoa, a.k.a. New Zealand.

Stan Walker is a Māori singer. (Rāwhai Wetere) Reclaimed host Jarrett Martineau as he travels from the soulful waves of Aotearoa and the Pacific Islands, all the way back to Turtle Island. Enjoy waiata (songs) in te reo Māori from Six60, Benee, Rei, and Stan Walker — new music from Jayli Wolf, Algonquin hip hop from Samian, a world premiere from Vancouver-based "Indigiqueer pop" singer Nimkish, and much more.



Happy Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to all our Indigenous relatives across Asia, Pasifika and Oceania. Enjoy the vibes! Joinhost Jarrett Martineau as he travels from the soulful waves of Aotearoa and the Pacific Islands, all the way back to Turtle Island. Enjoy waiata (songs) in te reo Māori from Six60, Benee, Rei, and Stan Walker — new music from Jayli Wolf, Algonquin hip hop from Samian, a world premiere from Vancouver-based "Indigiqueer pop" singer Nimkish, and much more.Happy Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to all our Indigenous relatives across Asia, Pasifika and Oceania. Enjoy the vibes!

Broadcast schedule:

CBC Music: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021

CBC Radio One and Sirius XM 169: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021