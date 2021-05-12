Radio · Audio

Māori & Pacific Soul

There’s nothing like that feeling of being lost in a sea of people, swaying to sounds in the dark and singing along with thousands of strangers to the music of your favourite band. It generates an electric energy that you can only get from going to see live shows and concerts. It's something that music lovers, both artists and fans alike, have sorely missed during this global pandemic. And so, this episode - in honour of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month - is bringing you some of that good energy and celebrating music from a part of the world that’s the first to bring live music back in a big way. It’s the soulful sounds of Pasifika and Māori music from Aotearoa aka New Zealand. Happy Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to all our Indigenous relatives across Asia, Pasifika and Oceania! -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he celebrates the sounds of Pasifika and Māori music... and travels from the soulful waves of Aotearoa and the Pacific Islands, all the way back to Turtle Island. Enjoy the vibes!

Social Sharing

There’s nothing like that feeling of being lost in a sea of people, swaying to sounds in the dark and singing along with thousands of strangers to the music of your favourite band. It generates an electric energy that you can only get from going to see live shows and concerts. It's something that music lovers, both artists and fans alike, have sorely missed during this global pandemic. And so, this episode - in honour of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month - is bringing you some of that good energy and celebrating music from a part of the world that’s the first to bring live music back in a big way. It’s the soulful sounds of Pasifika and Māori music from Aotearoa aka New Zealand. Happy Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to all our Indigenous relatives across Asia, Pasifika and Oceania! -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he celebrates the sounds of Pasifika and Māori music... and travels from the soulful waves of Aotearoa and the Pacific Islands, all the way back to Turtle Island. Enjoy the vibes!