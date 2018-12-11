The Detonator
A woman tries to live her life while a stalker pursues her for over a decade; and a soldier is haunted by the memory of a woman he killed when he discovers a song has been written about her death.
The piece about the stalker features Kate* and actor Trent Pardy.
Our story with former soldier Randy Abel was produced with Andrea Diaz. The song discussed in this story is The Circle by Kris Kristofferson.
*Her name has been changed to protect her identity.
