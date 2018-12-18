The Cat and the Whippet
A man obsessed with meet-cutes falls for all the wrong men and winds up in one mind-boggling situation after another.
A man obsessed with meet-cutes falls for all the wrong men and winds up in one mind-boggling situation after another. Will his dream of a fairy-tale romance come true?
Plus, a poetic reflection on home, distance, and being your lover's pet whippet.
Featuring storyteller John Cotrocois and Berlin-Brighton by radio producer Phil Smith.
