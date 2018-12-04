Take Me Home
A woman with Alzheimer’s dreams of returning to her childhood home as she lies in bed, staring at the ceiling; two adult siblings find themselves sharing their old room again after years apart; and a daughter navigates the loss of her childhood house after her father’s death.
Featuring Alexander Charles Adams and Caitlin Pierce.
Additional music by Quantum Jazz.