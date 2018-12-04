Take Me Home

Skip to Main Content
Love Me ·
Whitney and Alexander (Courtesy of Alexander Charles Adams.)

A woman with Alzheimer's dreams of returning to her childhood home as she lies in bed, staring at the ceiling; two adult siblings find themselves sharing their old room again after years apart; and a daughter navigates the loss of her childhood house after her father's death.

Featuring Alexander Charles Adams and Caitlin Pierce

Additional music by Quantum Jazz.

Alexander and newborn Whitney.
Caitlin and her dad.

