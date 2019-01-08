Outside Looking In
A man falls in love with a mysterious woman... in a painting. And a note slipped into the back pocket of someone’s jeans leads to a surprising late-night encounter.
Listen to the full episode22:07
A man falls in love with a mysterious woman... in a painting. And a note slipped into the back pocket of someone's jeans leads to a surprising late-night encounter. Plus, Lu's grandparents document their lives in very unique Polaroids.
Featuring Stephanie Morin-Robert.
The Painting was produced with Neil Sandell. You can hear more of his work here.
Also featuring Portraits by Besuch des Pluskabel.
