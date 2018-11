Audio

Your siblings and parent's mind games revealed!

From the Icebreakers Comedy Festival in January 2018, Arthur Simeon reveals that his sisters were masters of mind games and his mother was a liar. And Graham Chittenden want you to reevaluate your internet usage, and while you're at it, quit making him fancy desserts!

