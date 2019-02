Audio

You'll always remember grandma; Especially if she creates a paradise in her bathroom!

From Winnipeg, Sophie Buddle jokes about ways to get back at her cheating boyfriend - at least we think she was joking! And Charles Haycock dispenses love and respect for his Grandma.

Social Sharing

From Winnipeg, Sophie Buddle jokes about ways to get back at her cheating boyfriend - at least we think she was joking! And Charles Haycock dispenses love and respect for his Grandma. 27:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories