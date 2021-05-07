Laugh Out Loud · Audio

Yo momma is so...missing?

Anesti Danelis sings a song about your mom. That feels like it could be mean - but it's kind of sweet! And younger listeners, if you're having trouble feeling gratitude, you could always feel grateful that comedian Jason Blanchard in not your father! Recorded at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the Okanagan Festival in 2019.

