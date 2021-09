Laugh Out Loud · Audio

There's High School Musical, and then there's High School Music CLASS!

Welcome back to Season 14 of Laugh Out Loud with your host Ali Hassan! We travel to Hecklers on Vancouver Island where Graham Clark says forget the drive-thru, the WALK-thru is the the future of fast food restaurants! Comedian and moonlighting substitute teacher Steve Brinder uses his stage time to take us all back to school where things are wet and noisy.