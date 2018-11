Audio

There's a battle raging, and it will be fought ...on the golf course/

From the Winnipeg Comedy festival, Erica Sigurdson tells us that it's an insult to televise sports. Dave Hemstad shares how he almost became a golf pro, and Sterling Scott ...he had a hockey mom! Sticks and things we hit for entertainment!

From the Winnipeg Comedy festival, Erica Sigurdson tells us that it's an insult to televise sports. Dave Hemstad shares how he almost became a golf pro, and Sterling Scott ...he had a hockey mom! Sticks and things we hit for entertainment! 27:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories