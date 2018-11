Audio

Taking aim at Canada - one delinquent province at a time.

From the Winnipeg Comedy Festival this past spring - we feature Howie Miller and Leonard Chan. Between them they poke fun at their family, their backgrounds and their social status. Hey guys! Save something for the hecklers!

From the Winnipeg Comedy Festival this past spring - we feature Howie Miller and Leonard Chan. Between them they poke fun at their family, their backgrounds and their social status. Hey guys! Save something for the hecklers! 27:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories