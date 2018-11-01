Skip to Main Content
Spotlight on Saskatchewan comedian Kelly Taylor
Spotlight on Saskatchewan comedian Kelly Taylor

Recorded at the Cottage Country Comedy Festival, Kelly Taylor, father of four talks about how easy it is to have a favourite child. It's not the one who sleeps ALL night!
Recorded at the Cottage Country Comedy Festival, Kelly Taylor, father of four talks about how easy it is to have a favourite child. It's not the one who sleeps ALL night!

