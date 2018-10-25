Skip to Main Content
Kids, technology, eyesight and other things you don't really need!
Audio

Kids, technology, eyesight and other things you don't really need!

From the 905 Comedy festival, master impressionist Jessica Holmes, and comedian Tim Steeves shares how he has yet to master the art of ordering in a restaurant
From the 905 Comedy festival, master impressionist Jessica Holmes, and comedian Tim Steeves shares how he has yet to master the art of ordering in a restaurant 27:30

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us