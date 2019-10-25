How to train your kids...and ensure that they will hate you!
Parent Jason Blanchard uses technology to his advantage and no-one hates that more than his kids. And Sirius XM Top Comic Adam Christie takes a walk down memory lane to his divorce class! Recorded at the Okanagan Comedy Festival and Icebreakers Comedy Festival respectively.
Social Sharing
Parent Jason Blanchard uses technology to his advantage and no-one hates that more than his kids. And Sirius XM Top Comic Adam Christie takes a walk down memory lane to his divorce class! Recorded at the Okanagan Comedy Festival and Icebreakers Comedy Festival respectively. 27:30