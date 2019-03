Audio

Hotels, mortgages and waxing. It's an episode for grown-ups!

From the Cottage Country Comedy Festival, Ward Anderson tells us what he's learned about people's hotel room habits and it's terrifying! And DeAnne Smith shares a waxing story that might encourage women to take a break from waxing altogether

