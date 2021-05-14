Honesty is NO policy! Wait - is that how the old saying goes?
Show favourite Mike Delamont entertains the heck out of a Halifax audience...but if you have cats at home, please, use your discretion. And from Hecklers Comedy Club, Erica Sigurdson reminds you that honesty has NO place in a relationship.
Social Sharing
Show favourite Mike Delamont entertains the heck out of a Halifax audience...but if you have cats at home, please, use your discretion. And from Hecklers Comedy Club, Erica Sigurdson reminds you that honesty has NO place in a relationship.