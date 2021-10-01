Skip to Main Content
Holy Jeezz, so many abreevs!
Laugh Out Loud
·
Audio
Holy Jeezz, so many abreevs!
From Accent on Toronto, Sandra Battaglini dunks a few local moms, and Nile Seguin barely avoids having a brain aneurysm as he talks abut public transit!
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 12:00 AM ET | Last Updated: September 30
now