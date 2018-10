Audio

Gentlemen callers, older sisters, thongs and other pains in the butt!

Today we have comedy from Katie-Ellen Humphries, Keith Pedro and Mayce Galoni. It's about challenges toda! Getting men to take selfies, getting kids to read...and getting into the most comfortable underwear. Buckle up!

