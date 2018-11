Audio

Comedy just made breakfast a LOT tougher!

From the Winnipeg Comedy Festival comedian and Juno award winner Ivan Decker describes what your breakfast choices say about you and Jacob Samuel goes on a mission to be ostracized from most of teh major cities in this country.

