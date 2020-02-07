Comedians can create world peace. they just have to have that certain something...
From the 905 Comedy Festival, Joze Prianian suggest that perhaps HE is the very hope for world peace that we have all been waiting for. And Jacob Balshin takes you on an angry tour of his favourite fast food restaurant.
