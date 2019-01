Audio

Buckle up for some stranger danger and regrettable tattoos!

Comedian Bryan Hatt delivers a set that bicycle cops with NOT be ok with and Terry McGurrin tells us how things go down when you just NEED to prove an animal expert wrong...and remain king of the jungle in your child's eyes.

