Audio

An amputee walks into a nudist colony...

From the Icebreakers Comedy Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Courtney Gilmour admits she's jealous of bald guys and Nick Reynoldson shares a creative, if not politically incorrect way - to avoid fights.

Social Sharing

From the Icebreakers Comedy Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Courtney Gilmour admits she's jealous of bald guys and Nick Reynoldson shares a creative, if not politically incorrect way - to avoid fights. 27:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories