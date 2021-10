Radio · Audio

Is the lowest price the law again? Zellers returns as a pop-up store

The Hudson's Bay Company has dusted off one of its old, defunct brands and opened up a Zellers "pop-up" store in Burlington, Ontario. While it's got big red Z's across the shop floor, retail experts say the store could be about gauging interest in the brand itself. Producer Anis Heydari went to southern Ontario to check out whether the law of low prices still applies.