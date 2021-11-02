Is it okay to ask an autistic person 'Are you sure?'

Autistic people are sometimes met with skepticism when they tell someone they're autistic, especially when they don't match others' assumptions of what autism is.

This week, Elena and Harv speak with:

TikToker Jam about how they realized they're autistic, some of the challenges they face, and how getting a diagnosis isn't accessible to everyone



Disability studies scholar Sara Acevedo talks about some of the reasons people ask this and debunks common stereotypes about autistic people.

Find the full transcript here.