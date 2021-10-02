Indigenous archeology and unmarked graves, footprints of first peoples, laser cooked food, monkeys choke under pressure, vampire bats meet for a drink and spider learning
Indigenous archeology and the search for unmarked graves at residential schools; Ice age footprints suggest North America’s first peoples were here earlier than we thought; Monkeys respond to high pressure situations by choking, just like humans do; Set weapons on sautee, as engineers learn to cook with lasers; Vampire bats share blood meals with their besties; Do spiders learn to build better webs with experience?