War of the Welles: The story behind the most famous radio drama of all time

On October 30, 1938, Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre panicked millions of radio listeners with their inventive production of War of the Worlds. It's the most famous radio drama of all time, and it made the news by pretending to be the news. Eighty years on, this documentary from Southern California Public Radio explores Welles, the broadcast, and the legendary panic. It's introduced by another legendary voice, George Takei, from the original Star Trek.

R.H.Greene explores the story behind the broadcast of Orson Welle's "War of the Worlds" in his documentary "War of the Welles". 1:05

The opening of H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds contains these words: across the gulf of space …. intellects vast and cool and unsympathetic, regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely drew their plans against us.

Decades later, the legendary radio broadcast is still discussed and debated — whether Orson Welles and other 'intellects vast and cool" fully intended its impact, or just got it by accident. Whether millions really were 'panicked' by it. Whether the radio play invented new story-telling techniques still used today.

Some estimates say perhaps as many as 1.7 million listeners were 'affected' by the broadcast. It may have been many fewer. But while that may not be the mythic millions panicked, it was still a significant portion of the American population at the time.

"Radio Listeners in Panic, Taking War Drama as Fact" -- The New York Times headline the day after The War of The Worlds broadcast, October 31, 1938. (The New York Times)

The fact that they were alarmed does say something about the skill of the radio production, the actors, and the script. As R.H. Greene shows in War of the Welles, Orson Welles and his skilled contributors somehow created radio magic through an unlikely combination their own talent and pure luck.

But the impact of The War of Worlds broadcast also says something about our own eager appetite for doom and disaster. It's easy to panic when we expect the worst could happen at any moment — even in the form of Martians invading an unlikely corner of New Jersey.

