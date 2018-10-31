War of the Welles: The story behind the most famous radio drama of all time
On October 30, 1938, Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre panicked millions of radio listeners with their inventive production of War of the Worlds. It's the most famous radio drama of all time, and it made the news by pretending to be the news. Eighty years on, this documentary from Southern California Public Radio explores Welles, the broadcast, and the legendary panic. It's introduced by another legendary voice, George Takei, from the original Star Trek.
The opening of H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds contains these words: across the gulf of space …. intellects vast and cool and unsympathetic, regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely drew their plans against us.
Decades later, the legendary radio broadcast is still discussed and debated — whether Orson Welles and other 'intellects vast and cool" fully intended its impact, or just got it by accident. Whether millions really were 'panicked' by it. Whether the radio play invented new story-telling techniques still used today.
Some estimates say perhaps as many as 1.7 million listeners were 'affected' by the broadcast. It may have been many fewer. But while that may not be the mythic millions panicked, it was still a significant portion of the American population at the time.
The fact that they were alarmed does say something about the skill of the radio production, the actors, and the script. As R.H. Greene shows in War of the Welles, Orson Welles and his skilled contributors somehow created radio magic through an unlikely combination their own talent and pure luck.
But the impact of The War of Worlds broadcast also says something about our own eager appetite for doom and disaster. It's easy to panic when we expect the worst could happen at any moment — even in the form of Martians invading an unlikely corner of New Jersey.
Further reading:
- Waging the War of the Worlds: A History of the 1938 Radio Broadcast and Resulting Panic, Including the Original Script by John Gosling (book) & Howard Koch (radio script), McFarland Publishing, 2009.
- The Martians are Coming!: The True Story of Orson Welles' 1938 Panic Broadcast by Alan Gallop, Amberley Publishing, 2011.
- Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles's War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News by A. Brad Schwartz. Hill and Wang; Reprint edition, 2016
- The Infamous "War of the Worlds" Radio Broadcast Was a Magnificent Fluke by A. Brad Schwartz, Smithsonian Magazine, May 6, 2015.
