The secret to Frank Lloyd Wright's success: his love-hate relationship with New York

When the iconic, white, spiral-shaped Guggenheim Museum opened in New York City in 1939, the visionary design marked an upheaval in the way museums were conceived, and it became the defining symbol of the world's most famous modern architect: Frank Lloyd Wright.

It also marked the final chapter of Wright's life and his time in the city he raged against, calling New York everything from "an unlivable prison," to "an incongruous mantrap," to "a pig pile."

"He's actually part of a long tradition of people who complained bitterly about New York, but who were transformed by it and tethered to it," says historian, architect and author of Frank Lloyd Wright: The Making of America's Architect, Anthony Alofsin.

A towering vision of distinction

Wright's first commission in New York was for St. Mark's-in-the-Bowery Church in Manhattan's Lower East Side in the 1920s.

At the time, he was known as a regional architect from Chicago, his open-concept "Prairie-style" homes, and his turbulent and tragic personal life that was fodder for the tabloids — as well as his oversized ego.

He'd grown tired of suburban, domestic architecture and was striving to establish his own presence on the national scene. He was also interested in designing a tall building, something unlike anything New York, or anywhere else, had ever seen.

"When Wright arrives in New York City, it's the Roaring Twenties and there's the sense that there's nowhere to go but up," says Judith Dupre, author of the international best-selling book Skyscrapers.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed several elements for the Steel Cathedral project in New York, in 1926, for his client Reverend William Norman Guthrie. (© 2009 The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale, Arizona)

"There are massive shifts in American life. We are going from an agrarian economy to a blue collar, industrial economy. So this has a profound impact on the creation of cities and on the height of cities.

"You have hundreds of thousands of people leaving farmland and coming into cities like New York and Chicago. And they need a place to live and to work."

At the same time, steel framing was invented. Lighter than iron, steel made it possible to build taller buildings without increasing the thickness of walls. Another invention, the elevator, further facilitated taller constructions.



But the buildings going up at the time — like the Empire State Building — were modeled after Gothic cathedrals, situated in mid-Manhattan and symbols of corporate power. Or, later, stripped down monoliths.

Wright envisioned something entirely different.

Designing a 'temple of spirit'

Through his friendship with the wild and culturally radical rector of the Episcopalian church St. Marks-in-the-Bowery, William Guthrie, Wright gets to work on his tower plans, which would be a way to generate rental income for the struggling church.

Guthrie asked for one tower; Wright designed four. They featured the prescient idea of a concrete-core that went deep down into the ground like the tap root of a tree, with floors cantilevered around, creating the impression of a floating exterior.

The New York Steel Cathedral project designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1926 was never built. (Frank Lloyd Wright drawings/Guggenheim Museum)

The visionary design was defeated by timing: just four days after Wright went before the church's vestry board for approval, the stock market crashed, ushering in the Great Depression.

Wright's career floundered again, but his connection to New York helped revive it. Through relationships made with the New York publishing world, he began lecturing widely and in 1932, was lionized in a New Yorker article that declared him not only America's only architectural genius, but America's only living genius, period.

As he continued to complain about New York, and cities in general, some of his work focused on creating decentralized, planned communities in the countryside. In 1943, and almost 77 years old, he received a commission that would catapult him into world fame.

An inside view of the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. When asked to design the museum, Frank Lloyd Wright remarked he would 'do away with the stilted, pretentious grandomania of the old-fashioned art exhibit.' UNESCO has named the building a World Heritage Site. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Hilla Von Rebay, a modern art expert and associate of millionaire Solomon Robert Guggenheim, approached Wright to design a museum that would be "a temple of the spirit… a monument" to house Guggenheim's modern art collection.

For the next 17 years, Wright struggled against public opinion, zoning restrictions, shifting patrons and complex construction challenges to complete the cream-coloured, ziggurat-shaped building facing Central Park.

"All the difficulties that he was obliged to overcome during the long, long process produces the fact that the Guggenheim became continuously more essential, and able to express more and more the fundamental ideals that are at the bottom of the entire process," says Francesco Dal Co, author of The Guggenheim: Frank Lloyd Wright's Iconic Masterpiece.

Frank Lloyd Wright's vision and success, according to historian Anthony Alofsin, freed generations of architects to move beyond utilitarian function, to aspire to be cultural figures with their own personal 'brand.' (Keystone/Getty Images)

During this time, he also enjoys the trappings of New York, moving with his third wife, Olgivanna, into a suite at The Plaza Hotel, entertaining celebrities and appearing on nationally broadcast game shows and in featured interviews.

Despite Wright's reputation as "the Prairie architect," says historian Anthony Alofsin, it was New York that ultimately sealed Frank Lloyd Wright's reputation.

"Would Frank Lloyd Wright be the architect he is today without New York?

"The answer is, no, he wouldn't."

Guests in this episode:

Anthony Alofsin is a historian, architect and author of Frank Lloyd Wright and New York: The Making of America's Architect.

Judith Dupre is an author of numerous books on architecture including the bestseller, Skyscraper.

Carol Willis is an architectural historian and founder and director of the Skyscraper Museum in Lower Manhattan.

Francesco Dal Co is an architectural historian and author of The Guggenheim.



*This episode was produced by Megan Williams.