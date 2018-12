Audio

The Real World of Democracy - Part 4

C. B. Macpherson examines the rival ideas of democracy - the communist, Third World, and Western-liberal variants - and their impact on one another. He suggests that the West need not fear any challenge to liberal democracy if it is prepared to reexamine and alter its own values. 29:36

