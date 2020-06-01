Stories are both wondrous and dangerous, according to writer Thomas King

With a year's deadline and predecessors that include Martin Luther King and Northrop Frye, an offer to take on the Massey Lectures was not a slam dunk for Thomas King back in 2003

"I said no at first because I didn't think I could do it,' King tells Ideas host Nahlah Ayed, from his home in Guelph, Ontario.

Award-winning author and scholar Thomas King looks at the breadth and depth of Native experience and imagination in The Truth About Stories: A Native Narrative. (House of Anansi Press)

But after his partner urged him to reconsider, King says, "I started thinking about story….The value of story, and the power of story."

The result is a wide-ranging and ever enduring set of five talks called The Truth About Stories: A Native Narrative. They focus on how "the stories we tell create our world...and us." King's lectures are also in a book version, published by House of Anansi.

"Stories are wondrous things," says the award-winning author and scholar in his Massey Lecture. "And they are dangerous."

King downplays the significance of being the first Indigenous Massey Lecturer.

"(I thought) I'd like to hear a Native voice, but it didn't have to be mine, particularly." But he acknowledges its meaning for others.

His talks are centred in Indigenous stories, experience, and identity — even as they address and implicate everyone listening.

They were a source of inspiration to journalist and author Tanya Talaga, the 2018 Massey Lecturer.

She notes King's "humour, his keen eye and his ability to get under our skin and bash around what it means to be an Indigenous person, what it means to be human and the moral and spiritual responsibilities we carry."

For better and worse, the truth about stories, says Thomas King, is "that's all we are."

And what we do with them is our own decision, as King tells us at the end of each lecture.

His first talk — which explores his own family history, as well as Indigenous and biblical creation stories — is called: 'You'll Never Believe What Happened' is Always a Great Place to Start.

