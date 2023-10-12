Kurkov & Gessen: What people don't realize about Russia's war on Ukraine

Ideas 53:59 Notes on an Invasion: Masha Gessen and Andrey Kurkov on Russia’s war in Ukraine



Last month, Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov joined IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed and New Yorker journalist Masha Gessen for an onstage discussion at the International Festival of Authors in Toronto.

September 24th, 2023 marked exactly 20 months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and fell just before the latest, intense rounds of Russian bombing affected the country.

Andrey Kurkov is invested in the history of his native Ukraine. Russian-American dissident Masha Gessen has made Russia's wars and the rise of totalitarianism their focus. Since February 2021, each has become an on-the-ground chronicler of the situation inside Ukraine.

For this panel, IDEAS asked them to reflect on some of the most persistent outsider views of this conflict, from the seemingly endless cohesion of Ukrainians, to the idea that this war is solely down to the brutal ambitions of Vladimir Putin.

Here is a short excerpt from the conversation.

When you look at the external narrative of this conflict, if there's one thing that you could change about the understanding of the rest of the world, what would that be?

Andrey Kurkov:

Before the war, many people didn't think about Ukraine. So I think the war forced many to read nonfiction books on Ukraine, by Timothy Snyder and [Anne] Applebaum, Martin Pollack, etc.. When you read these books about Ukrainian history, you understand that this war is really 300 years old.

And this war is another attempt to assimilate Ukrainians. For this, Russian language was used. Because when you force people to speak a different language, then their history doesn't mean much, because you have to accept the culture of the language. This has already happened many times in Ukrainian history. Because of the individualism of Ukrainians, Russia — or Stalin — deported 300,000 Ukrainian peasants to Siberia. Because of this, artificial hunger was organized. So I want everybody in the world to know the main moments of Ukrainian history to understand the reason for this war.

Debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street in Bucha, Ukraine, 25km northwest of Kyiv, on April 06, 2022. 'I grew up in this society where freedom was more important than anything else. That made me Ukrainian,' says novelist Andrey Kurkov. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Masha Gessen:

The word that I've really come to hate in the process of covering this war is 'escalate' or 'escalation.' Because it sounds so reasonable when politicians and pundits say, 'Oh, we can't give Ukraine this aid that Ukraine is asking for, because we have to avoid escalation. Or we can't confront in more meaningful ways because we have to avoid escalation.' And I would like to translate into English what they're actually saying. What they're saying is, 'as long as only Ukrainians die in this war, we're okay.'



The PEN Canada Graeme Gibson Talk is a partnership between PEN Canada, International Festival of Authors and CBC IDEAS.

Listen to the full discussion wherever you download your favourite podcasts, on the CBC Listen App, or click the play button near the top of this page.





Guests in this episode:

Andrey Kurkov is a Ukrainian writer based in Kiev. His 2001 novel Death and the Penguin, was an international bestseller, translated into 30 languages. His most recent novel is Grey Bees, and he is the author of a 2023 nonfiction account of the start of the war, called Diary of an Invasion.

Masha Gessen is a staff writer for the New Yorker, academic, and author of books including The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, which won a National Book Award, as well as The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin. They were awarded the 2023 Hannah Arendt Prize.



*This episode was produced by Lisa Godfrey.